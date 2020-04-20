American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in American Airlines Group by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,499 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

