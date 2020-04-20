American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after purchasing an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust, Inc has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $49.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 25,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.64 per share, for a total transaction of $894,314.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $531,014.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

