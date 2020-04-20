American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ACC. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NYSE:ACC opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

