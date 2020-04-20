American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zelman & Associates cut American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

AMH opened at $24.85 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,044.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 316,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 51,982 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 453,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 85,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 670,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,583,000 after buying an additional 51,635 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.