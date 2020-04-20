American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AMWD. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $91.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

AMWD opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.00.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

