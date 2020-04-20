Analysts Set Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Target Price at $25.00

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CRS stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $961.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Kathleen Ligocki bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

