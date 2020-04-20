Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Anthem by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,687,000 after purchasing an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $187,621,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,213,000 after acquiring an additional 340,886 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 497,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,370,000 after acquiring an additional 298,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $267.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.33.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

