Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Given New $5.30 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.30 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APHA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.30 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday, January 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of APHA stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.74 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 5.75%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aphria will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 345.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aphria by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aphria by 1,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 319,054 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Aphria by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 259,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

