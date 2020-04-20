Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aphria in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $10.30 price target on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aphria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.61.

APHA stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.11 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Aphria has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.74 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 5.75%. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APHA. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after buying an additional 1,112,800 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 1,737.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 337,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 319,054 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

