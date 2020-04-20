Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price target upped by CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Aphria from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Aphria by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Aphria by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

