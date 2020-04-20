Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Get Aphria alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aphria in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a hold rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aphria from $9.30 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.61.

Shares of NYSE:APHA opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.26. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APHA. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Aphria by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Aphria by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.