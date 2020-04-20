Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.73.

APO stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Ducey purchased 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $58,973.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,485,916 shares of company stock valued at $66,054,592 in the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

