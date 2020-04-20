Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,003 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 10.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.