Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $282.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.73. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

