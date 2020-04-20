Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

