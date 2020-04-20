Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $282.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,237.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.02 and a 200-day moving average of $274.73. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.