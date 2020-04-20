Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) PT Lowered to $79.00

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARCH. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Arch Coal from $75.00 to $48.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded Arch Coal from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Arch Coal from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $28.06 on Friday. Arch Coal has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Coal will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Arch Coal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its position in Arch Coal by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arch Coal during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

