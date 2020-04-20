Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

