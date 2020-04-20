Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE ABG opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $94.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

