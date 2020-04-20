Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

