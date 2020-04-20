ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ASML from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $295.75.

ASML stock opened at $295.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. ASML has a 12 month low of $186.31 and a 12 month high of $319.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.60 and its 200 day moving average is $276.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,224,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

