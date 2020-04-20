Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada lowered shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Associated Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Capital Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.67.

NYSE AC opened at $36.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a market cap of $820.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 125.02%.

In other news, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $129,650.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.66 per share, with a total value of $105,614.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,365 shares of company stock worth $408,807 in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

