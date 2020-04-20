Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,002 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,923,000 after purchasing an additional 387,138 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after purchasing an additional 119,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 162,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 4th quarter valued at $37,079,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 609,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Avangrid stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avangrid Inc has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.59.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. Avangrid’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.