Bank of America Lowers Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $19.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mplx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.87.

NYSE MPLX opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.53. Mplx has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,689,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

