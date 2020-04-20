Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of American Outdoor Brands worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOBC opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $460.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOBC. BidaskClub upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $30,009.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,533.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.