Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Cerus worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CERS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 26,625 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,583.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,515.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $833.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

