Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Get Banner alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Banner by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,192,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 47,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BANR opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $60.21.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.