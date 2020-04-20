Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,610.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,820.62.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,470.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,416.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,830.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.