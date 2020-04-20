Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Baudax Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baudax Bio from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of BXRX opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11.

