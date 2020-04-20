Baxter Bros Inc. Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,378 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,819 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $178.60 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

