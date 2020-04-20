B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Motco acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $18.59 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

In other news, Director David L. Wenner bought 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $231,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 725,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,601,844.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGS. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

