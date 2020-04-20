Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

