BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $579.00 to $448.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $507.00.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $476.87 on Thursday. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.52 and a 200-day moving average of $481.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.