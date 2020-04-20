BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other news, Director Brian F. Wruble bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

