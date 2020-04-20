Brady (NYSE:BRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brady from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE:BRC opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $276.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

