Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

BWB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $259.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 119.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the third quarter worth $308,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 286.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 61,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

