Brokerages Expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

