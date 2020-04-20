Brokerages Expect NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.20). NeuBase Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBSE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares in the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBSE opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $8.85.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

