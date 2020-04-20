Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,212 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Brookline Bancorp worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $15,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,313 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $855.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.