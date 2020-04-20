BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.07.

ZM stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion and a PE ratio of 1,875.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.42. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $164.94.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total value of $8,851,864.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,356,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 930,407 shares of company stock valued at $108,792,246 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,212,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

