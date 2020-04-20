Busey Wealth Management Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.2% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $52,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 24.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.5% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,375.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,198.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,932.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,867.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.