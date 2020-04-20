Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.42.

NASDAQ:CABA opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.68. Cabaletta Bio has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.32. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

