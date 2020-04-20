Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Cameco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Cameco by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 943,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 486,905 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Cameco by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 541,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,035 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

