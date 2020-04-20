Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $305.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.14. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $261,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

