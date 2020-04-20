CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.2% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $152.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

