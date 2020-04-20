CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $165.33 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

