CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CENTRICA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded CENTRICA PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CENTRICA PLC/S in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. CENTRICA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

CENTRICA PLC/S Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

