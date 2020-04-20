Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Century Communities worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Century Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $16.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $538.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. Century Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.