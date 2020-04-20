Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

