Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CERS. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.56.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Cerus has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 112.64% and a negative net margin of 95.44%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter worth $273,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 355,211 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,416,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,737,000 after purchasing an additional 733,290 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

